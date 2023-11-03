EDITORIAL: Judgment is victory for rule of law
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi and his director-general must pay the costs of litigation
03 November 2023 - 05:00
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi and his director-general Tommy Makhode were personally slapped with the costs of litigation by the Constitutional Court this week. And rightly so.
In 2017, the apex court ordered changes to the Immigration Act, because provisions dealing with detainment of illegal foreigners were cruel and unconstitutional. The court gave the government two years to remedy this and amend the law, but the government did not do so and the order lapsed. ..
