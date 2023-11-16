Is South Africa heading for an immigration election?
The government’s policy on undocumented foreign nationals and migration could shape the national poll next year
The department of home affairs (DHA) white paper on citizens, immigration and refugee protection is a scathing self-reflection — a startling portrait of a government failure that has had a devastating effect on South Africa’s social fabric.
The paper by minister Aaron Motsoaledi reveals a lack of foresight and baffling incompetence: by not adequately managing immigration, successive ANC administrations dropped the ball on a crucial issue that plays a vital role in modern society. Now, as economic resources dry up and fiscal constraints begin to bite, Motsoaledi admits that deficiencies in the department’s legislative framework underlie often violent social conflict. ..
