HILARY JOFFE: SA should be serving our own national interest
A bigger Brics will mean less clout for SA, so we should use the bloc wisely
There’s been no shortage of articles about Brics on these pages, but now that we’ve had our fun and hosted the summit without too much drama — or too much damage to our international reputation — perhaps another thought or two.
President Cyril Ramaphosa made a speech on the eve of the summit in which he ticked every possible policy box, plus some extras. Along the way he mentioned that SA’s foreign policy aimed to serve its national interest. So the question as we send the last delegation on its way today is whether SA’s national interest has indeed been served — and whether we achieve anything by being inside Brics that we could not achieve outside it. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.