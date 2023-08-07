AYABONGA CAWE: Wind farm is an example of public-private-community collaboration
07 August 2023 - 05:00
Through negotiation we have reached an agreement, said Tobie Meyer the then deputy minister of agriculture & land affairs at a landmark signing ceremony in Tsitsikamma in March 1994, a few weeks before the first democratic elections.
“An agreement which could form the basis of all future land claims and disputes,” Meyer said at the signing of an agreement between the Tsitsikamma Exile Association, a Mfengu group representing those dispossessed in 1977 and the last National Party government. ..
