MALIK DASOO: Energy projects should prioritise the poor

“Show me a country that is dependent on oil and I’ll show you a country with a poor and suffering population” — Ken Saro-Wiwa, Nigerian human rights and environmental activist.
The above quote serves as a timely reminder of the natural resources curse, the phenomenon that illustrates how countries with vast natural resources have failed to grow more rapidly than those without.
It should also serve as a prompt to Vuslat Bayoglu, who recently wrote an opinion piece in BusinessLIVE, which criticised NGOs fighting against human rights abuses and the degradation of the natural world. His argument is based on economic theory that is unimaginative and disingenuous. Here, we’ll outline why his story is often peddled by corrupt politicians and greedy corporates whose promise of social benefits rarely materialise.
First, Bayoglu uses most of his article describing how pervasive unemployment is in SA (42%), drawing special focus to youth unemployment (60%), a problem we can all agree on. He draws special attention to an action we, as Extinction Rebellion Gauteng, organised against Standard Bank.
Our goal in the action was to demand Standard Bank change its energy investments to align with the principle of energy justice, the concept that energy projects should prioritise the poor in accessing reliable renewable energy. We also drew light to the narrative Standard Bank tries to argue for its continued investments into fossil fuels, namely that it creates jobs and drives development. We described how: the number of jobs promised by these projects rarely ever get met; that they are often short term and transient in nature; and that the high-quality jobs require specialised professionals who are flown in and not sourced from affected communities.
On the developmental front, the argument is disingenuous in accounting for the history of failures that have accompanied such development projects.
The reason ultimately boils down to the structure of the economy. SA’s public institutions have been eroded over the past couple of decades by rampant corruption and a depreciation in management, which have collectively undermined the state’s ability to capitalise on the wealth of resources we have (natural and others).
The depreciation in capacity has resulted in an over-reliance on outsourcing responsibility to the private sector. The market structure for SA oil and gas, in particular, illustrates time and again how concentrated power is in a small handful of multinational corporates.
Oil, a relatively new market in SA, is controlled by the likes of Shell, BP, TotalEnergies and Chevron, all foreign multinational companies.
If we believe that simply investing in these industries is going to rescue us from energy poverty and unemployment, we will be sorely mistaken. The value captured by oil projects does not materialise on our shores. It lines the pockets of the world’s wealthiest people and leaves us with pittances. These arguments are regressive and unimaginative but there are people who understand what it will take to reap our country’s promised fortunes.
Bayoglu has explained that we don’t put solutions on the table. To this end, Jakkie Cilliers’ book Africa First! Igniting a Growth Revolution should be an entry point, particularly his chapter on how to capitalise on our vast potential for capturing the enormous potential and value of renewable energy.
Then, we should look to Nimrod Zalk who has written extensively about the importance of localising manufacturing to boost economic growth and employment in SA. We could then turn to Naomi Klein, who speaks about how our understanding of “green jobs” is quite simplistic and doesn’t capture the potential value of what can be achieved.
To reiterate this point, we could look to the C40 initiative, which argues that 700,000 jobs could be created through climate response from SA.
Instead of jumping on the Mantashe bandwagon, which sees Vuslat putting on a tin hat to protect against the “tyranny of NGOs”, I recommend he revises his reckless abandon against “foreign forces”.
We invite civil society to join us in our mission to improve the material conditions of SA’s poorest because neither our government nor the likes of Bayoglu have answers.
• Dasoo is a co-ordinator from Extinction Rebellion SA. He co-ordinated the action at Standard Bank on June 12, which Vuslat Bayoglu referred to in his opinion article published on July 24 2023.
