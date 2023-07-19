JOHN DLUDLU: Little has changed to prevent a recurrence of the 2021 riots
None of those responsible for the violence and looting have been prosecuted
19 July 2023 - 05:00
Two years ago this week, two provinces — Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal — were engulfed in mayhem that claimed more than 350 lives and cost the economy billions. As the country observes the second anniversary of the July 2021 riots, South Africans are reminded of a warning by the Africa panel that the violence and looting can still happen again.
In the week between July 8 and 17 2021, parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were visited by violence and mayhem. Businesses were looted in full view of the police, and about R50bn was wiped out of SA’s economy. Some of the businesses have never reopened. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now