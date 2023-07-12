EDITORIAL: Cyril’s tiny violins should play for South Africa instead
Ramaphosa’s deep dive into self-pity and denial shows how out of touch he is with reality
If you happened to hear something discordant on Sunday, it may have been the thousand tiny violins playing for President Cyril Ramaphosa. An apposite backing track for a presidential pity party.
Speaking to the media after an ANC national executive committee meeting, Ramaphosa bemoaned the herculean task he’s been forced to shoulder; he has faced “possibly the most challenging period that any president in the democratic era has ever faced”. ..
