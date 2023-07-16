CHRIS BARRON: 'Road freight sabotage could have been avoided'
Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, blames government failures for resurgence of truck burnings
16 July 2023 - 07:55
Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association (RFA), says the truck burnings that closed the N3 and other key highways this week, which President Cyril Ramaphosa has denounced as “economic sabotage”, could have been avoided if the president had taken ministers to task for not doing their jobs properly for the past five years...
