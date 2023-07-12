WANDILE SIHLOBO: Hoping for a mild El Niño to avoid higher grain prices
The expected El Niño weather phenomenon might not be as harsh as the 2015/16 season
The livestock and poultry industry has had a difficult few years. A variety of external shocks including animal diseases and rising input costs — yellow maize and soya bean prices — made for a challenging operating environment for many farmers and agribusinesses.
While the spread of diseases may be slowing, and organised agriculture and the government have continued to collaborate to address biosecurity risks, concerns about renewed increases in animal feed prices persist. This is particularly the case in the El Niño period, which might result in a lower harvest compared with recent seasons of bumper crops...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now