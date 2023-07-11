NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: From sand to bread
Egypt’s wheat revolution defies global shortage and turns the tables
11 July 2023 - 05:00
Dateline: 18 March 2027
Egypt, known for pyramids, dunes and hot weather, has emerged as a significant wheat producer amid a global shortage caused by the conflict in Ukraine. Harnessing the power of cutting-edge agricultural technologies, including drought-resistant wheat and autonomous farming, Egypt, historically one of the biggest wheat importers, has overcome the disruption in supply...
