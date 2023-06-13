Opinion / Columnists

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Demographic crises threaten the world’s top economies

Shrinking workforces and talent deficits pose urgent challenges that call for innovative solutions

13 June 2023 - 05:00 FUTUREWORLD

Dateline: June 9 2031

In Germany, a daunting demographic time bomb is casting a long shadow over its future economic health and prosperity. This isn’t unexpected news; almost a decade ago, predictions made by a German government research institute painted a similar picture. Today, those warnings resonate all too clearly. Germany’s vibrant workforce of 45-million is shrinking, and the ripples are already being felt in the global market...

