Equity markets are a little higher early in the session after what has been a tough couple of weeks
World’s largest mining company tells how it intends to reach net-zero emissions
The ICJ comprises 15 judges elected by the UN General Assembly and the Security Council for nine-year terms
Stellenbosch University’s language battles raise questions over the rationality of our new society's most cherished concepts
SA’s largest coal miner hit by logistical challenges, high inflation and lower prices
Social relief of distress handouts have ‘zero impact on jobs’ and should be allocated to informal sector to spur growth
Constitutional Court rules parliament did not comply with constitutional obligation to consult public and affected stakeholders
Prigozhin had said on Saturday he was going to Belarus under a deal brokered by its president, Alexander Lukashenko
SA golfer wins BMW International Open in Munich
This July, Natural Selection, the conservation-focused safari operator welcomes another new escape, in the shape of North Island Okavango
Dateline: 21 June 2029
It’s now hard to believe that, a mere six years ago, some people were actively advocating degrowth as a social and economic policy. Degrowth can reduce greenhouse gas, they said; it can make us happier by focusing on nonmaterial things; and it can reduce inequality...
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Disciples of degrowth self-destruct
The end of a very bad idea
Dateline: 21 June 2029
It's now hard to believe that, a mere six years ago, some people were actively advocating degrowth as a social and economic policy. Degrowth can reduce greenhouse gas, they said; it can make us happier by focusing on nonmaterial things; and it can reduce inequality...
