Opinion / Columnists

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Disciples of degrowth self-destruct

The end of a very bad idea

27 June 2023 - 05:00 FUTUREWORLD

Dateline: 21 June 2029

It’s now hard to believe that, a mere six years ago, some people were actively advocating degrowth as a social and economic policy. Degrowth can reduce greenhouse gas, they said; it can make us happier by focusing on nonmaterial things; and it can reduce inequality...

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.