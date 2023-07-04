NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Qubit privacy heist

Market focus remains on inflation, more interest rate hikes and global recession as the second half of the year begins
There is no point in having the best whistle-blower protection if the state itself can be captured
Department failed to act despite warnings
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee
IHS’s public fight with shareholders is a rare look at the boardroom dramas that usually do not make it into the public discourse
Business Day TV speaks to Ravin Sanjith, automotive sector leader at Deloitte Africa
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Paul Rowett, co-founder and CEO of Toco
Dangers ahead are likely to have lasting effect on his premiership
Adaptation to normal cricket instead of ‘Bazball’ would have got them home in controversial Ashes Test
Feed additive can slash the greenhouse gas from cattle by 30%
Dateline: September 2 2030
For more than a decade, multinational conglomerates, nation states and even some malicious adversaries around the globe have been illegally intercepting and storing sensitive data such as passwords, bank details, and social security numbers. Today, in the wake of the quantum revolution, that encrypted data, once shrouded in secrecy, has been laid bare for all to see.
Quantum computers, once predicted to be a distant reality, have now managed to decrypt these vast stores of sensitive data within mere minutes, a task that would have taken the world’s most powerful supercomputers more than 16-million years to accomplish!
This illicit operation, known as Store Now Decrypt Later (SNDL), has exposed top-secret government intelligence, uncovered protected pharmaceutical research, and even confirmed some conspiracy theories, sending shock waves across societies and shifting power dynamics in the process.
On initially discovering these SNDL attacks in 2022, US senator Shalanda Young spearheaded the mandate of transitioning all agencies and organisations to new methods of cryptography immune to the power of quantum computers. Despite rapid adoption of Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) over the next three years, Young issued a chilling warning: “PQC is the best line of defence against future SNDL attacks, but for the data already siphoned off, there is little that can be done to rein in these quantum criminals. The data that have already been stored cannot be retroactively encrypted, it’s too late.”
The most notorious data heist in history is complete, reshaping the digital landscape in this new era of quantum transparency, where old secrets are a relic of the past, and only future secrets are safe.
The great bitcoin heist of 2027
Quantum hackers make off with billions
Dateline: September 14 2027
The global crypto community is in an uproar this morning. Overnight a group of hackers, who go by the name of “Gotya”, managed to hack into the main bitcoin blockchain, making off with billions of dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency in the process.
Gotya appears to have used advanced quantum computing power to break into the blockchain network using what is known as a “routing attack”. In essence, the hackers managed to temporarily fork the core bitcoin (BTC) blockchain to double-spend coins on the network.
In the attack, the bitcoin blockchain was partitioned into two separate networks, thereby making both sides of the fork vulnerable to double spending. Since neither side of the fork was able to communicate with the entire network to validate transactions during the attack, the hackers were able to transfer billions of dollars’ worth of bitcoin to private “burner” crypto wallets on other networks.
Once the stolen coins were converted to other currencies and assets, the forked partition was removed, meaning the shorter side of the bitcoin blockchain was rejected by the network as a whole, thereby wiping out the records of the fraudulent transactions.
The stolen coins and transactions are now believed to be untraceable.
On hearing the news Craig S White, a leading voice in the crypto community, and one of the instigators of the legitimate August 2017 fork that saw bitcoin cash (BCH) break away from bitcoin core (BTC), tweeted the following:
“I saw this sort of quantum hack coming a mile off. That’s why the bitcoin cash community has worked tirelessly to build double-spend fail safes into our network.”
Just seconds later, a since-deleted Twitter account, believed to belong to the Gotya hacking group tweeted a reply:
“It’s just a matter of time before we #Gotya too!”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Qubit privacy heist
A new era of transparency or threat to society?
Dateline: September 2 2030
For more than a decade, multinational conglomerates, nation states and even some malicious adversaries around the globe have been illegally intercepting and storing sensitive data such as passwords, bank details, and social security numbers. Today, in the wake of the quantum revolution, that encrypted data, once shrouded in secrecy, has been laid bare for all to see.
Quantum computers, once predicted to be a distant reality, have now managed to decrypt these vast stores of sensitive data within mere minutes, a task that would have taken the world’s most powerful supercomputers more than 16-million years to accomplish!
This illicit operation, known as Store Now Decrypt Later (SNDL), has exposed top-secret government intelligence, uncovered protected pharmaceutical research, and even confirmed some conspiracy theories, sending shock waves across societies and shifting power dynamics in the process.
On initially discovering these SNDL attacks in 2022, US senator Shalanda Young spearheaded the mandate of transitioning all agencies and organisations to new methods of cryptography immune to the power of quantum computers. Despite rapid adoption of Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) over the next three years, Young issued a chilling warning: “PQC is the best line of defence against future SNDL attacks, but for the data already siphoned off, there is little that can be done to rein in these quantum criminals. The data that have already been stored cannot be retroactively encrypted, it’s too late.”
The most notorious data heist in history is complete, reshaping the digital landscape in this new era of quantum transparency, where old secrets are a relic of the past, and only future secrets are safe.
The great bitcoin heist of 2027
Quantum hackers make off with billions
Dateline: September 14 2027
The global crypto community is in an uproar this morning. Overnight a group of hackers, who go by the name of “Gotya”, managed to hack into the main bitcoin blockchain, making off with billions of dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency in the process.
Gotya appears to have used advanced quantum computing power to break into the blockchain network using what is known as a “routing attack”. In essence, the hackers managed to temporarily fork the core bitcoin (BTC) blockchain to double-spend coins on the network.
In the attack, the bitcoin blockchain was partitioned into two separate networks, thereby making both sides of the fork vulnerable to double spending. Since neither side of the fork was able to communicate with the entire network to validate transactions during the attack, the hackers were able to transfer billions of dollars’ worth of bitcoin to private “burner” crypto wallets on other networks.
Once the stolen coins were converted to other currencies and assets, the forked partition was removed, meaning the shorter side of the bitcoin blockchain was rejected by the network as a whole, thereby wiping out the records of the fraudulent transactions.
The stolen coins and transactions are now believed to be untraceable.
On hearing the news Craig S White, a leading voice in the crypto community, and one of the instigators of the legitimate August 2017 fork that saw bitcoin cash (BCH) break away from bitcoin core (BTC), tweeted the following:
“I saw this sort of quantum hack coming a mile off. That’s why the bitcoin cash community has worked tirelessly to build double-spend fail safes into our network.”
Just seconds later, a since-deleted Twitter account, believed to belong to the Gotya hacking group tweeted a reply:
“It’s just a matter of time before we #Gotya too!”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Low-carbon future an opportunity to grow the economy, Ramaphosa says
Russia and load-shedding push policy uncertainty index to record high
History retold through the lens of the natural world
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.