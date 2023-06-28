Central bankers meeting in Portugal are signalling their firm intention to continue fighting stubborn inflation
I attended the Karoo Winter Wool Festival at the weekend. Hosted in Middelburg, in the Karoo region of the Eastern Cape, the festival was a wonderful event, showcasing the value chain activities of the sheep industry and the rich Karoo heritage.
I was one of the speakers at this exciting event, and my message to farmers and other stakeholders focused on how SA can promote agricultural growth in this sparse, remote region by unlocking its natural assets and heritage...
WANDILE SIHLOBO: The Karoo offers far more than sheep and wool
Opportunities include the region’s food traditions, high-end fashion and agritourism
