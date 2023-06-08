News & Fox

Matjiesfontein aims to put a man on the moon

Construction of a space exploration facility will catapult the historic Karoo village from the Victorian era into the space age

08 June 2023 - 05:03 Annamia van den Heever

The countdown has started for the launch of the historic Karoo village of Matjiesfontein into a new era of space exploration, including Nasa’s next trip to put a human on the moon.

Construction of a lunar exploration ground site (LEGS) communications facility to support lunar and deep space missions is due to start within the next three months, according to South African National Space Agency (Sansa) business development manager Tiaan Strydom.   ..

