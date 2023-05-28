Rand recovers some ground after touching record lows on Thursday
Investors need to prepare for change as geopolitical concerns promote deglobalisation and reworking of supply chains
The container corridor linking Durban and Gauteng has been hit by a spike in cable theft recently resulting in significant delays in its train service
Bheki Cele will release quarterly crime statistics, while MPs will hear about local government audits
Jeanette Marais takes helm in August, with Hillie Meyer retiring on September 30
Finance minister worries about this year’s tax take amid record electricity outages
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by John Loos, property economist at FNB, to discuss the state of SA’s property sector following the Reserve Bank’s latest rate hike
The country’s longest-serving leader prevailed 52.1% to 47.9% in a runoff vote on Sunday
Flyhalf Crowley overshadowed Libbok, but the Cape is in love with the Stormers again
No matter where you look, besides being told to exercise regularly and quit vices, diet is always emphasised
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a panel of three to probe the docking of the Russian vessel Lady R in Simon’s Town in December last year.
In line with his announcement on May 11 that he would establish an independent inquiry headed by a retired judge, Ramaphosa appointed judge Phineas Mathale Deon Mojapelo as chair of the panel. The other members are advocate Leah Gcabashe and Enver Surty...
Ramaphosa names panel to investigate Lady R debacle
President’s three-member independent panel to establish whether any cargo was loaded on the vessel or offloaded
