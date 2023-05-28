National

Ramaphosa names panel to investigate Lady R debacle

President’s three-member independent panel to establish whether any cargo was loaded on the vessel or offloaded

BL Premium
28 May 2023 - 18:51 Garth Theunissen

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a panel of three to probe the docking of the Russian vessel Lady R in Simon’s Town in December last year.

In line with his announcement on May 11 that he would establish an independent inquiry headed by a retired judge, Ramaphosa appointed judge Phineas Mathale Deon Mojapelo as chair of the panel. The other members are advocate Leah Gcabashe and Enver Surty...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.