Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
SA’s banks are healthy and well regulated, but with markets and regulators in panic mode globally, local bankers will be watching for any fallout
Eskom chair Mpho Makwana says immediate goal is to crack down on rent-seeking maintenance contractors
Business Day TV speaks to Sisanda Mbolekwa, political reporter of the Sunday Times
Basic foodstuffs businesses, Entyce and Snackworks, help lift group revenue 7.2%
Business Day TV speaks to RMB foreign exchange structurer, Rayno Nigrini
SA’s economic decline requires thinking differently and prioritising alternative options to aid a recovery
Incident underscored how the Ukraine war has increased the risk of direct confrontation between Moscow and Washington
Coach Rhulani Mokwena has so many top players available that he can shuffle his Sundowns pack without weakening the squad he takes to Khartoum.
Nouveau riche aesthetics are giddily embraced here
Careful scrutiny of rapidly emerging, complex markets is desirable, and the carbon offset markets should be no exception. While not exactly new given the UN’s clean development mechanism programme has been generating credits since 2006, the intricate web of standards and offset methodologies that has developed subsequently has certainly delivered huge complexity.
Carbon offsets are tradable certificates representing measurable reductions or sequestrations of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, derived from projects such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, waste diversion, green transport and nature-based solutions. The market for these credits allows for the transfer of finance to parties leading the way on reducing atmospheric GHGs. The rapid growth of the market facilitated the transfer of $1.2bn to projects combating climate change in 2022. ..
GRAY MAGUIRE: Scientific best practice over carbon offsets ditched for sensationalism
From John Oliver’s scathing review in ‘Last Week Tonight’ to The Guardian’s sensationalism, it's all about airtime
