NEWS ANALYSIS: Treasury aims to explore carbon trading market for SA

A consultation process will be launched this year focusing on ‘the building blocks needed to ensure seamless trading’, the department says

23 February 2023 - 05:00 Denene Erasmus

The Treasury will launch a consultation process this year to consider stakeholder inputs on the possibility of a domestic market to trade tax credits created through the carbon tax.

The consultation will focus on “the building blocks needed to ensure seamless trading” the Treasury said in the 2023 budget that was tabled in parliament on Wednesday by finance minister Enoch Godongwana...

