Recession looms for battered SA

The economy buckles under power cuts and other ills, posting a dismal -1,3% quarterly growth

09 March 2023 - 05:00 Claire Bisseker

After a bumper third quarter, the South African economy contracted far more steeply than expected in the final quarter of the year, though it still managed to post growth of 2% for 2022 as a whole.

The 1.3% quarter-on-quarter (q/q) contraction in the final quarter of the year, against the Bloomberg consensus expectation for -0.4%, makes it likely that South Africa is in the midst of a technical recession (two quarters of negative growth). ..

