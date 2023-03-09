Shareholders will receive a cash windfall, even as CEO Mike Brown warns of increasing business paralysis over state failures
The departure of former FM deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha as Eskom spokesperson leaves another void at the utility
The economy buckles under power cuts and other ills, posting a dismal -1,3% quarterly growth
On February 7, the Supreme Court of Appeal handed down a surprise ruling that forced South Africa’s third-largest investment manager to scrap its half-year dividend, and sent shivers down the spines ...
Blackouts were the most challenging aspect of planning the first-ever ‘renewable grand prix’ in Sub-Saharan Africa
In recent years, railway beds in the UK have melted from extreme heat, electricity grids have frozen in Texas, and Europe has ground to a halt as a result of catastrophic flooding. In South Africa, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) was hit by severe flooding in 2017, 2019 and again in 2022. The most recent event was the worst in the country’s history.
Global temperatures have already risen 1.1°C relative to pre-industrial levels, and the scientific consensus is that further warming is inevitable. The harm is expected to become exponentially worse if global temperatures increase beyond 1.5°C, as seems likely. ..
Can we shield South Africa from climate change?
The country could become an apocalyptic wasteland if it fails to take future-proofing seriously. Current crises such as water shortages and load-shedding exist because we ignored the initial warning signs — as we are doing with the environment
