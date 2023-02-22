Economy

Treasury takes the wheel at Eskom

Package depends on privatising generation and investing in transmission

22 February 2023 - 22:49 Hilary Joffe and Linda Ensor

Some of Eskom’s coal-fired power stations could be concessioned out to private operators as part of a raft of conditions that finance minister Enoch Godongwana has attached to a R254bn package.

The package will relieve Eskom of almost two-thirds of its debt burden over the next three years and prevent it doing any more borrowing over that period, or any investments in new generation projects...

