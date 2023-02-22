Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Some of Eskom’s coal-fired power stations could be concessioned out to private operators as part of a raft of conditions that finance minister Enoch Godongwana has attached to a R254bn package.
The package will relieve Eskom of almost two-thirds of its debt burden over the next three years and prevent it doing any more borrowing over that period, or any investments in new generation projects...
Treasury takes the wheel at Eskom
Package depends on privatising generation and investing in transmission
