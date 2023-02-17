National

Watch: The hypocrisy behind greylisting

Business Day TV spoke to Ann Crotty, writer-at-large for Financial Mail

17 February 2023 - 17:59 Business Day TV

The Financial Action Task Force is set to hold a plenary in which it will decide on whether to put SA on a greylist of countries that have failed to meet the required standards.

Ann Crotty, writer-at-large for Financial Mail, spoke to Business Day TV about what she calls the ‘hypocrisy behind greylisting’.

The hypocrisy behind greylisting

It’s time to call out the hypocrisy in the grey- and blacklisting of countries for financial crime and tax irregularities — larger countries that are ...
