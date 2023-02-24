The JSE weakened the most in five months, while the rand fell to a near four-month low
Bringing the trade partnership with the US into peril could have dire consequences for SA
About R350m is needed for 46 state hospitals to get the cables, as intensified power cuts weaken the overburdened public health system
The state visit by the Ugandan president will be the first in more than a decade
The owner of RocoMamas, the Hussar Grill and John Dory’s also saw strong growth in high-traffic national locations
Recovery in employment expected to be stymied by prevailing domestic and global challenges
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
Protests are the biggest yet against President Lopez Obrador’s government
Siya Kolisi’s team are better placed to retain the title than at any similar buildup stage in the past
Engineers work on prototype that can be strapped to a person’s biceps
SA is likely to face a three-year slog to get itself removed from a global list of 25 countries deemed to have inadequate anti-money laundering and counterterrorist financing (AML/CFT) controls.
On Friday, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Paris-based body that sets standards for combating illicit financial flows, said after its February 20-24 plenary meeting SA will now face increased monitoring for issues such as suspicious cross-border transactions and proliferation financing...
SA faces three-year slog to get off terror finance greylist
FATF watchdog wants eight strategic deficiencies to be removed by no later than end-January 2025
