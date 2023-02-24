National

SA faces three-year slog to get off terror finance greylist

FATF watchdog wants eight strategic deficiencies to be removed by no later than end-January 2025

24 February 2023 - 13:23 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 26 February 2023 - 23:00

SA is likely to face a three-year slog to get itself removed from a global list of 25 countries deemed to have inadequate anti-money laundering and counterterrorist financing (AML/CFT) controls.

On Friday, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Paris-based body that sets standards for combating illicit financial flows, said after its February 20-24 plenary meeting SA will now face increased monitoring for issues such as suspicious cross-border transactions and proliferation financing...

