Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s comments lifted sentiment and fuelled investor hopes that the central bank may soon ease monetary policy
To save SA's economy, the president must boldly reject poorly conceived policies, such as BEE, and embrace privatisation
Transnet Freight Rail wants the private sector to run its container corridor between Johannesburg and eThekwini for the next 20 years
The delayed reshuffle may result in the Sona being seen as Ramaphosa tolerating poor performance and in some cases open defiance by some of his ministers
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose
Sars commissioners says tax collection will come in lower this fiscal year amid worsening load-shedding and rising cost of living
The language the board used to frame Brett Botten’s departure downplays the seriousness of this affair
Drilling for nickel and chrome in DRC’s Kasai region will begin ‘in the next few days’, says Felix Tshisekedi
Windies series will be new head coach Shukri Conrad’s first in charge of the Test team
The Maya ruins may be less famous than Machu Picchu, but they’re still awe-inspiring
Late on Monday an announcement went up on Google’s company blog in the form of “a message” from Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and parent company Alphabet, formally introducing the world to its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Bard.
It was not an unexpected announcement, having been signposted during the latest Google earnings call last week. Still, the lengthy update has set tech tongues wagging that “Google’s answer to ChatGPT” puts it back on top of the AI bunfight...
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: ChatGPT was just the beginning, now Google ups the ante with Bard
It is far too soon to crown a new champ though
