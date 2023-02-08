Opinion / Columnists

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: ChatGPT was just the beginning, now Google ups the ante with Bard

It is far too soon to crown a new champ though

BL Premium
08 February 2023 - 08:08

Late on Monday an announcement went up on Google’s company blog in the form of “a message” from Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and parent company Alphabet, formally introducing the world to its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Bard.

It was not an unexpected announcement, having been signposted during the latest Google earnings call last week. Still, the lengthy update has set tech tongues wagging that “Google’s answer to ChatGPT” puts it back on top of the AI bunfight...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.