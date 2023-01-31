Life

ChatGPT tool will show teachers if text is written by AI or students

The feature, which will flag content written by OpenAI’s products and other AI-authoring software, has limited efficacy

02 February 2023 - 05:00 Dina Bass
In OpenAI’s evaluations only 26% of AI-written text was correctly identified. It also flagged 9% of human-written text as being composed by AI. Picture: BLOOMBERG
In OpenAI’s evaluations only 26% of AI-written text was correctly identified. It also flagged 9% of human-written text as being composed by AI. Picture: BLOOMBERG

OpenAI, which released the viral ChatGPT chatbot last year, has unveiled a tool aimed at helping show if text has been authored by an artificial intelligence (AI) program and passed off as human.

The tool will flag content written by OpenAI’s products and other AI authoring software. However, the company said “it still has a number of limitations — so it should be used as a complement to other methods of determining the source of text instead of being the primary decision-making tool”.

In the Microsoft-backed company’s evaluations, only 26% of AI-written text was correctly identified. It also flagged 9% of human-written text as being composed by AI.

The tool, called a classifier, will be available as a web app, with some resources for teachers, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. The popularity of ChatGPT has given rise to authorship concerns as students and workers use the bot to create reports and content and pass it off as their own. It has also spurred worries about the ease of autogenerated misinformation campaigns.

“While it is impossible to reliably detect all AI-written text, we believe good classifiers can inform mitigations for false claims that AI-generated text was written by a human: for example, running automated misinformation campaigns, using AI tools for academic dishonesty, and positioning an AI chatbot as a human,” OpenAI said in a blog post. 

Since the release of ChatGPT in November, teachers in particular have been struggling to cope. Students quickly realised that the tool could generate term papers and summarise material, albeit while occasionally inserting glaring errors. 

Earlier this month, a Princeton University student named Edward Tian released an app called GPTZero that he said he programmed to detect AI writing. Ethan Mollick, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School developed an AI policy for his classes, which allows students to use ChatGPT as long as they provide a description of what they used the program for and how they used it. 

New York City’s state schools have banned using ChatGPT and so has the International Conference on Machine Learning, except in certain cases. The conference’s ethics statement noted that “papers that include text generated from a large-scale language model such as ChatGPT are prohibited unless these produced text is presented as a part of the paper’s experimental analysis”.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Don’t spy on employees to ensure they’re working, Microsoft says

Microsoft poll shows that managers aren’t sure if employees are productive, but software giant advises against workplace surveillance.
Business
4 months ago

Microsoft bets real money on a virtual universe

The metaverse is mostly confined to gaming now, but Microsoft’s $69bn offer for Activision Blizzard shows Big Tech reckons it could be on the scale ...
Businessweek
1 year ago

ChatGPT coming soon to an office screen near you

Some are already using it to draft emails, generate ideas, write code and summarise research or meeting notes
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Are the days of car ownership numbered?
Life / Motoring
2.
Travel: Exploring the lesser known ‘Garden Route’
Life
3.
For sale: one very special Mercedes-McLaren
Life / Motoring
4.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Declining wine exports means ...
Life
5.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Is this column written by Chris Thurman or ChatGPT?

Opinion / Columnists

Travel: Exploring the lesser known ‘Garden Route’

Life

The Oscars: who could win, who should win and who will win

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.