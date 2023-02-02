News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: ChatGPT fails the test

The chatbot was asked to write a dissertation. It did not do well

02 February 2023 - 05:00
1. Chatbot flunks it

ChatGPT may not be so smart after all. In November it was instructed to produce a dissertation in answer to a question from a philosophy test for French matriculants hoping to enter university. The robot’s essay on “Is it up to the state to decide what is fair?” was handed to Olivier Dhilly, a lecturer at Paris University, who said it lacked the reasoned argument expected.

2. One smart kid

Of those who put Covid’s enforced time at home to good use, it’s hard to beat Teddy Hobbs. As a two-year-old in Portishead, in the UK, he taught himself to read fluently and count to 100 in seven languages, including Mandarin, Welsh, French and German. When he was three, Teddy (now four) was accepted as Britain’s youngest member of Mensa.

3. Sheep on the pill

In parts of the northwest Karoo and Namaqualand, where drought seems relentless, a farmer and his wife have developed a pill to help starving sheep. Jan and Sybil Visagie, with the help of charity organisations Karoo Calling and Gift of the Givers, as well as Voermol Feeds, began the project two years ago. They developed a pill of compressed lucerne, maize and molasses. Sheep have no problem swallowing the pills.

