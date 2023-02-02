Whether building a cottage, or selling hot dogs at a stand, you want to make sure you have all the paperwork up to scratch if you’re trying to diversify your income
What to do with forfeited funds when a company goes into liquidation? It’s a question that’s pitted liquidators against the Reserve Bank and Treasury
Unseasonal weather, disease and uprooting are taking their toll — but it’s not gloom and doom all round
The country’s sugar industry has faced a host of challenges for years, not least because an influx of cheap imports has undermined local production. The entire supply chain is under pressure — but ...
Hikes, history, surf, swimming, tidal pools, café culture … the Cape Peninsula has it all when it comes to top-notch experiences. The FM has picked 10 must-dos
1. Chatbot flunks it
ChatGPT may not be so smart after all. In November it was instructed to produce a dissertation in answer to a question from a philosophy test for French matriculants hoping to enter university. The robot’s essay on “Is it up to the state to decide what is fair?” was handed to Olivier Dhilly, a lecturer at Paris University, who said it lacked the reasoned argument expected.
2. One smart kid
Of those who put Covid’s enforced time at home to good use, it’s hard to beat Teddy Hobbs. As a two-year-old in Portishead, in the UK, he taught himself to read fluently and count to 100 in seven languages, including Mandarin, Welsh, French and German. When he was three, Teddy (now four) was accepted as Britain’s youngest member of Mensa.
3. Sheep on the pill
In parts of the northwest Karoo and Namaqualand, where drought seems relentless, a farmer and his wife have developed a pill to help starving sheep. Jan and Sybil Visagie, with the help of charity organisations Karoo Calling and Gift of the Givers, as well as Voermol Feeds, began the project two years ago. They developed a pill of compressed lucerne, maize and molasses. Sheep have no problem swallowing the pills.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: ChatGPT fails the test
The chatbot was asked to write a dissertation. It did not do well
1. Chatbot flunks it
ChatGPT may not be so smart after all. In November it was instructed to produce a dissertation in answer to a question from a philosophy test for French matriculants hoping to enter university. The robot’s essay on “Is it up to the state to decide what is fair?” was handed to Olivier Dhilly, a lecturer at Paris University, who said it lacked the reasoned argument expected.
2. One smart kid
Of those who put Covid’s enforced time at home to good use, it’s hard to beat Teddy Hobbs. As a two-year-old in Portishead, in the UK, he taught himself to read fluently and count to 100 in seven languages, including Mandarin, Welsh, French and German. When he was three, Teddy (now four) was accepted as Britain’s youngest member of Mensa.
3. Sheep on the pill
In parts of the northwest Karoo and Namaqualand, where drought seems relentless, a farmer and his wife have developed a pill to help starving sheep. Jan and Sybil Visagie, with the help of charity organisations Karoo Calling and Gift of the Givers, as well as Voermol Feeds, began the project two years ago. They developed a pill of compressed lucerne, maize and molasses. Sheep have no problem swallowing the pills.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: How to be flushed with success
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Where to get a piece a da action
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Brics buddies all at sea
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.