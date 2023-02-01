Investors await chair Jerome Powell’s address to gauge the future direction of the US central bank
A drop in nuclear output forces the European country to switch from exporter to importer as gas consumption rises in tight energy markets
By early Wednesday morning, the Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child hospitals had 50% and 65% water supply, respectively
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
Swiss lender’s private banking unit assigns zero lending value for notes sold by Indian billionaire’s companies in wake of Hindenburg report, which alleges corporate malfeasance
Most encouraging is the significant and surprising improvement in the business activity index relative to the previous month’s
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Surging invasion-fuelled manufacturing helps keep industry strong despite sanctions and other challenges
Celebrating with gusto the move of a player of undoubted potential to England’s second tier says much about how low our football has fallen
The domestic wine sector is utterly dependent on exports to balance its books
SA politicians, especially those of the governing party, are increasingly behaving in a manner that fits British author Ernest Benn’s description of politics. Benn, who was also a politician, reportedly described politics as the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly, and applying the wrong remedies.
The governing party does this, and much more. It has created multiple socioeconomic problems, and in some instances made existing problems worse than they were before it came into power. Then it often pretends these problems were created by someone else...
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Presidency monitoring provincial spending won’t cure looting
Constitution empowers only Treasury to enforce compliance — a Ramaphosa budget director would have no power to act
