Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Kearabilwe Nonyana
If the ANC succeeds in dismissing the panel’s report, it would be the end of the matter before parliament, though some opposition parties are likely to challenge the decision in court
The postponement until Tuesday next week will give MPs enough time to make arrangements to get to Cape Town to attend the vote
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
Monthly indicators provide clues about growth momentum as PMI shows private-sector activity increased for the first time in three months
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Ankara is demanding confirmation of insurance cover
Croatia beat Japan 3-1 in a penalty shootout to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the third time
A small batch is being produced as technology demonstrators for carbon-free mobility in selected regions
Local governments are living beyond their means and are due to spend much more than their budgeted revenue this year. The National Treasury says this is the first sign that they are experiencing financial challenges.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana said in July more than 150 of the 257 municipalities nationally were bankrupt or insolvent with unfunded budgets the primary catalyst for financial distress. The situation was compounded, he added, by widespread political dysfunction...
Municipalities are living beyond their means, says Treasury
Main cost drivers are employee-related expenses and materials and bulk purchases
