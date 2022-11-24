Dwindling funds from the national government could be catastrophic

JSE records modest gains in a thin session with Wall Street closed for Thanksgiving holiday
Despite severe local and global constraints, the MTBPS represents substantial progress in fiscal policy
Dirks writes to ANC chief whip demanding he be returned to his post as party whip in Scopa
Insiders say motions are not off table and detractors are set to regroup for another push
Mr Price misses internal sales expectations in its half-year results
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
The decision is the last in Stefan Ingves’s 17-year reign as governor
Portugal captain’s goal from penalty makes him first player to score in five World Cups
It slots below the Stelvio and brings good looks and keen handling to the premium crossover niche
The DA-led Western Cape provincial government says it is not being allocated an adequate share of national revenue, the consequences of which could be catastrophic for service delivery amid an expected surge in the province’s population.
The equitable share formula enables the national government to distribute money, according to developmental priorities, to provinces from revenue collected nationally. It is also used to allocate funding to municipalities...
