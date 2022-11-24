National

Dwindling funds from the national government could be catastrophic

Western Cape MEC claims it is not getting its correct portion of the equitable share formula

24 November 2022 - 19:59 Bekezela Phakathi

The DA-led Western Cape provincial government says it is not being allocated an adequate share of national revenue, the consequences of which could be catastrophic for service delivery amid an expected surge in the province’s population.

The equitable share formula enables the national government to distribute money, according to developmental priorities,  to provinces from revenue collected nationally. It is also used to allocate funding to municipalities...

