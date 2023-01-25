Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Matric: don’t believe Motshekga’s smoke and mirrors

South Africa lags far behind international benchmarks

25 January 2023 - 07:00

So much has been said about South Africa’s matric results — ostensibly, an 80.4% pass rate — yet there’s a palpable sense that the books have been cooked here.

Last week, basic education minister Angie Motshekga crowed about the “value” of a matric certificate, saying that “for reasons best known to our critics, public schooling that serves over 12-million learners is often derided”...

