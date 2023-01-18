National / Health

Independent schools’ matrics surpass class of 2021 with 98.42% pass rate

KwaZulu-Natal’s private schools are in celebration mode over results in the Independent Examination Board exams

18 January 2023 - 18:51 Suthentira Govender
Picture: 123RF/ARROWSMITH2
Picture: 123RF/ARROWSMITH2

The matric pass rate of independent schools, who mostly sit for the Independent Examination Board exam, was 98.42% in 2022, the board said on Wednesday.

Of the pupils who passed, 89.32% qualified to enter universities to study for a degree. The overall pass rate is slightly up from the 98.39% achieved by the class of 2021.

A number of schools performed strongly, with many reporting multiple distinctions.

Reddam House College in Ballito delivered its first cohort of matriculants who achieved a 100% bachelor’s degree pass rate. The school was third-highest in the Inspired Education Group with top pupil Gia Naicker achieving eight distinctions.

Catherine Raw‚ head of senior prep and college of Reddam House Ballito‚ said: “When Reddam House opened a new school in Ballito in 2019 the grade 9 cohort were the oldest group in the school and took on a leadership role for the four years from grade 9 to 12.

“This group of 16 students were steadfast in their resolve to set the bar high and make the most of their unique position as the first matriculants at Reddam House Ballito. They have exceeded expectations with excellent results and we are proud of our 2022 matric students.”

Reddam House Umhlanga also achieved a 100% bachelor pass rate and 18 A aggregates.

Adam Rogers‚ executive head of Reddam House Umhlanga‚ said: “In 2017 our first cohort of matrics set an excellent standard by achieving a 100% bachelor’s degree pass rate. It has been most affirming that the class of 2022 has continued this trend‚ meaning our young college has achieved an impressive 100% bachelor’s degree pass rate in five of our six years of producing matric pupils.

“For the first time in our college’s history three of our pupils achieved nine distinctions‚ and for the second time in our history one of our pupils obtained 100% for mathematics‚ which was closely followed by another who achieved 99% and the third-highest mathematics achiever came in with 98%.”

Passionate leadership

Thomas More College in Kloof, which achieved a 100% pass rate, said 94 of the 100 matriculants achieved bachelor’s degree passes and a combined 235 subject distinctions.

“Our Thomas More College community celebrates the matric class of 2022 for their passionate leadership and can-do attitude as they navigated their final examinations‚” the school said.

Twenty-seven candidates achieved A aggregates and 27 achieved B aggregates. The grade average was 71.94%.

Durban Girls’ College in Musgrave received a 100% bachelor pass rate with 50% of all symbols being As. Two matriculants‚ Amy Sand and Sarah Sparks‚ achieved nine distinctions. Hanna Hansa‚ Youngeun Kim‚ Sonali Naidoo and Faathima Salwa bagged eight distinctions.

Heidi Rea‚ head of the high school‚ said despite the challenges in KwaZulu-Natal over the past two years‚ the matriculants took it in their stride and “never allowed their academics to slip in any way”.

“Excellent results cannot happen without excellent teachers supporting the girls.”

Maris Stella‚ across the road from Durban Girls’ College‚ also achieved a 100% pass rate.

Clifton in Morningside‚ Durban‚ maintained its 100% pass rate, with top pupil Abhay Singh achieving nine distinctions.

The matric scorecard of St Benedict’s in Johannesburg’ includes 273 distinctions. The school is also celebrating a bachelor’s degree pass rate of 99.12% and its 100% pass rate being upheld for the 48th consecutive year.

Head David Jeffrey said: “Historically‚ St Benedict’s has produced outstanding matric results and this year is right up there with the best. We are proud of our learners and there is much to celebrate.”

Panel to figure out how unsolvable question slipped into matric maths paper

Umalusi wants answers from ‘entire value chain’ before paper was printed
National
1 month ago

Independent panel to hold University of Cape Town misconduct probe in camera

Three retired judges selected to serve on the five-member body, to be chaired by a senior retired judge
National
2 months ago

Service delivery protests threaten matric exams, warns department

Basic education department says service delivery protests in Gauteng are the biggest threat to matric exams
National
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Legal action taken against Ramaphosa over ...
National
2.
Red tape chokes off supply of specialist nurses
National / Health
3.
How power cuts put lives and health at risk
National
4.
Interim interdict delays Zuma’s prosecution of ...
National
5.
Second senior defence department official leaves ...
National

Related Articles

ANDILE NTINGI: Lack of post-industrial skills holding back a new generation

Opinion

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Youth needs the village more than ever as the state fails

Opinion / Columnists

An expected teacher exodus in SA could be a good thing

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.