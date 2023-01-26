Small-cap company Transpaco has been around since 1987 — but despite doing wonders with Nampak’s unwanted assets it’s still not on investor radars
In a blistering new paper, economist Claude de Baissac excoriates the crumbling South African state, and touts a possible class action against the ANC
The retailer seems to be working on cleaning up its act after board ructions and damaging revelations — but have all the skeletons been swept from the shelves?
As the country rises up against record blackouts of up to 12 hours a day, South Africa’s world-first ‘just energy transition’ deal provides a way out of the darkness. But the ANC’s byzantine politics ...
A bench designed by a Zulu woman, with a woven back made by women from a rural Zululand village, is on display at one of Europe’s largest modern art museums and is helping to elevate traditional ...
Matric students who received their results three years ago were the last to write their exams in the pre-pandemic era, so you’d think comparisons between them and the 2022 cohort should be interesting. But “interesting” may be far too weak a word.
First, consider the disruptions the 2022 cohort endured since they began studying their matric subjects in grade 10. On average, the pandemic cost every pupil in the country 54% of classroom teaching time in 2020, and rotational attendance schedules that lasted throughout 2021 added to the deficit...
No gold star for basic education in South Africa
Given the double challenge of Covid lockdowns and severe load-shedding, the class of 2022 surprised with their matric performance. But their results belie a ticking time bomb facing education in South Africa
