CEO says the regulatory requirements to have a primary listing are burdensome
The shortage of nurses in SA is projected to rise to up to 178,000 nurses by 2030
Lesetja Kganyago has echoed pleas to equip pupils with the skills they need in a modern world
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Apparel sales soar thanks to strong performance of newly acquired footwear and clothing retailer
Africa’s economic outlook is stable despite global volatility, says bank president Akinwumi Adesina
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
Protesters demand the resignation of President Boluarte and call for sweeping political change
Cricket SA has neglected succession planning
Damien Chazelle's film takes viewers deep into the bowels of early Hollywood
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has commended the matric class of 2022 for achieving an 80.1% pass rate, which puts the candidates in good stead for accessing university education, amid calls for a complete overhaul of the country’s public education system.
The 80.1% pass rate is a significant improvement on the 76.4% of 2021 and the 76.2% pass rate recorded the year before. However, it pales next to the 98.42% pass rate achieved by Independent Examinations Board (IEB) candidates, with 89.32% of them attaining bachelor’s passes...
Calls grow to overhaul ‘outdated’ public schooling to improve results
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga congratulates the matric class of 2022 for achieving a pass rate of 80.1%
