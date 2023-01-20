National / Education

Calls grow to overhaul ‘outdated’ public schooling to improve results

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga congratulates the matric class of 2022 for achieving a pass rate of 80.1%

20 January 2023 - 05:07 Luyolo Mkentane

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has commended the matric class of 2022 for achieving an 80.1% pass rate, which puts the candidates in good stead for accessing university education, amid calls for a complete overhaul of the country’s public education system.

The 80.1% pass rate is a significant improvement on the 76.4% of 2021 and the 76.2% pass rate recorded the year before. However, it pales next to the 98.42% pass rate achieved by Independent Examinations Board (IEB) candidates, with 89.32% of them attaining bachelor’s passes...

