CHRIS THURMAN: Maynardville: more than just a ‘white liberal Capetonian bubble’

The Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival opens on January 19 with ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

13 January 2023 - 05:00 Chris Thurman

One of the lessons learnt by the SA performing arts sector during the Covid-19 years of 2020-2022 is that we should do more outdoor theatre in this country. 

It isn’t easy — apart from the vagaries of the weather, there are “health and safety” considerations and logistical complications to attend to; the costs mount quickly, and without a guaranteed audience it becomes a riskier-than-usual endeavour for theatre makers. This goes some way towards explaining why there are a number of unused outdoor venues around the country, and why pop-up spaces are often preferred. ..

