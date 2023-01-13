CHRIS THURMAN: Maynardville: more than just a ‘white liberal Capetonian bubble’

Rand firms along with emerging-market currencies after the US CPI data came in as expected
It is safe to assume that energy supply problems in 2023 will be even worse than in 2022
Judges to rule on president’s urgent bid to stop prosecution in a criminal court in its tracks for now
Employment creation is implied in the central bank's mandate but should have explicit mention, says Godongwana
Techno-king sold some stock right at the top and then kept selling, accelerating a steep slide during 2022.
The WEF’s Global Risks Report looks at simmering geopolitical tension and the confluence of socioeconomic risks that countries face
Dealmaking will continue to be affected by global uncertainty, says law firm Herbert Smith Freehills
White House pledges to co-operate with probe into state documents found at the US president’s home and a Washington office
The grandest form of the game has become an outcast
Is history repeating itself on the set of Francis Ford Coppola’s latest film?
One of the lessons learnt by the SA performing arts sector during the Covid-19 years of 2020-2022 is that we should do more outdoor theatre in this country.
It isn’t easy — apart from the vagaries of the weather, there are “health and safety” considerations and logistical complications to attend to; the costs mount quickly, and without a guaranteed audience it becomes a riskier-than-usual endeavour for theatre makers. This goes some way towards explaining why there are a number of unused outdoor venues around the country, and why pop-up spaces are often preferred. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CHRIS THURMAN: Maynardville: more than just a ‘white liberal Capetonian bubble’
The Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival opens on January 19 with ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’
One of the lessons learnt by the SA performing arts sector during the Covid-19 years of 2020-2022 is that we should do more outdoor theatre in this country.
It isn’t easy — apart from the vagaries of the weather, there are “health and safety” considerations and logistical complications to attend to; the costs mount quickly, and without a guaranteed audience it becomes a riskier-than-usual endeavour for theatre makers. This goes some way towards explaining why there are a number of unused outdoor venues around the country, and why pop-up spaces are often preferred. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.