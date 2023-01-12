The former Spar CEO and chair isn't going anywhere, despite concerns over his lack of independence and the retailer's underperformance during his tenure
Retailer Spar hopes its mess won’t smell so bad if it keeps a lid on it. We know how that works out
Dr Thulani Ngwenya has no plans to leave his job in rural KwaZulu-Natal for a post in a city
After the horror show of 2022, investment analysts are generally wary of market prospects in the year ahead. With much still up in the air, defensive stocks may be the way to go ...
For those who’ve been watching the machinations in South African cricket, the pasting that the Proteas took in Australia was predictable. Can it be fixed?
As we enter a new year, let us remind ourselves of one of the immutable, and perhaps comforting, laws of nature: stupidity is its own reward. And it only took three days of 2023 for our fellow humans to once again prove the truism.
One of the fun things about writing a regular column is that, every now and then, you produce one that seems to really resonate, and that people remember for a long time. In 2005 — 18 years ago! — I wrote one for News24 that some long-forgotten subeditor decided to title “You can Tuna Fish, but not a Seal”, and someone resurfaced it this week. ..
CHRIS ROPER: When seals and human stupidity intersect
Recent seal attacks in South Africa are symptomatic of the tensions that arise when people and wild animals are in close contact. They’re also an object lesson in human stupidity
