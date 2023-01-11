Officials’ reiteration of hawkish comments puts the brakes on Tuesday's rally that had sent the all share to a record high
All levels of government must work with the private sector to fix the troubles holding the promising sector back
Stage 6 nightly power cuts start on Tuesday and will be in place until further notice
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Companies that offer credit are in pole position, while those that have failed to expand will have to fight it out at the back of the grid
SA estimated to expand by only 1.9% in 2022, while Nigeria and Angola are both expected to grow by 3.1%
Little-known or almost extinct varieties are making a comeback as vintners adjust to changing weather.
Dewald Brevis rapidly garnered favourite status with what is already for him a typically flamboyant half century, finishing not out on 70
We’re going to need some comfort during dark nights
Mr Price released an unexpectedly weak set of interim results for the six months to October 1 at the end of November, though much of that was due to a nonrecurring issue with the implementation of ERP, a software program.
This cost the group a temporary loss in market share — the first time in at least two years that Mr Price had experienced a reduction in market share...
CHRIS GILMOUR: Mr Price’s mission is a very big ask
Mr Price's target is unlikely to be achieved in anything but the very long term, and that is if it shows a sustained earnings outperformance compared to all other retailers
