The Russian exodus triggered by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has put the currencies of former Soviet republics at the top of global rankings this year.
An apparent increase in the use of credit could be boosting the numbers
The regulator says it will soon begin consultations for the release of even more spectrum
Mary Papayya from the Business Day politics team sums up the party’s 55th national conference
CEO Thunström says staff employment safeguarded despite ‘challenging trading conditions’
Ramaphosa’s allies won five of the top seven ANC positions
Consumer watchdog and US bank reach agreement on illegal fees, interest charges and surprise overdraft costs
Since seizing power, the Islamist group has shut girls’ high schools, barred women from most jobs, gyms and parks and imposed harsh constraints on their dress
New code says drivers must get permission to make ‘political statements’
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
TFG, SA’s largest clothing and homeware retailer, has made another acquisition, buying Street Fever, a footwear brand with 114 stores.
About 90 of the stores will be integrated into the existing TFG brand Sneaker Factory and the others converted into different stores in the group...
TFG to buy Street Fever footwear chain
