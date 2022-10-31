×

National / Health

Provinces carry exorbitant cost of training SA doctors in Cuba

Health minister says it costs more than twice as much to train medical students in Cuba than in SA

31 October 2022 - 19:30 Tamar Kahn
UPDATED 31 October 2022 - 23:16

It costs more than twice as much to train medical students in Cuba than in SA, health minister Joe Phaahla has revealed in parliament.

SA has been sending medical students to Cuba since 1997 under the Nelson Mandela-Fidel Castro training programme, with the costs borne by provincial health departments...

