Opinion / Columnists

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: We still have a fighting chance of avoiding greylisting

BL Premium
16 October 2022 - 16:20 Busisiwe Mavuso

Much of the media focus after Business Leadership SA (BLSA) issued its report on greylisting last week has been on the 85% chance of SA being placed on the list by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the international watchdog for money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

Rightly so, but more focus needs to be on the 15% chance of us avoiding it. That’s a fighting chance, and with our economy teetering and fears of a global recession rising, we need to do everything we can to prevent it from weakening further...

