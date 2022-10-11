×

National

Treasury to address NPO concerns over General Laws Amendment Bill

The bill, which deals with the disclosure and reporting of beneficial ownership, will make registration by all non-profit organisations compulsory

BL Premium
11 October 2022 - 15:26 Linda Ensor

Treasury has agreed to urgently meet the non-profit organisation (NPO) sector to address its concerns about a bill that aims to strengthen SA’s regime against money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

The sector and the JSE raised concerns over the General Laws (Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Terrorism Financing) Amendment Bill in a meeting of parliament’s finance committee Tuesday...

