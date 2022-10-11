Individuals aged 21 to 42 years with at least $3m in assets have lost confidence in the stock market as a primary vehicle for creating wealth
The bill, which deals with the disclosure and reporting of beneficial ownership, will make registration by all non-profit organisations compulsory
Treasury has agreed to urgently meet the non-profit organisation (NPO) sector to address its concerns about a bill that aims to strengthen SA’s regime against money laundering and the financing of terrorism.
The sector and the JSE raised concerns over the General Laws (Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Terrorism Financing) Amendment Bill in a meeting of parliament’s finance committee Tuesday...
Treasury to address NPO concerns over General Laws Amendment Bill
