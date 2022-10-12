KHAYA SITHOLE: Transnet has nothing to showcase that works well, not even in Transport Month

Markets are wrestling with the competing forces of the global economic outlook and Opec+’s output cut, analyst says
Force majeure reflects disastrous state of SA rail operator
Workers have welcomed the progress in their salary negotiations, saying the state-owned enterprise made a slightly improved offer
The Eastern Cape has the third-largest delegation at the ANC conference, with 634 representatives making support from its branches crucial for those vying for leadership positions
London-listed TMI will more than double its fleet size while Grinship will delist from JSE should the deal proceed
BankservAfrica economic transactions index has declined further as severe load-shedding and global economic challenges take their toll
Political-risk consultancy Eurasia Group head Ian Bremmer wrote in a note to clients on Monday that Musk told him about recently speaking to Putin
Jockey is booked for seven rides at the Vaal
‘What took me so long?’ the world’s richest man tweets as he launches ‘Burnt Hair’ perfume that is redolent of ‘repugnant desire’
October is Transport Month in SA. As with all such events, the government uses the period to reflect on and highlight the performance of the sector, and to allow various stakeholders to showcase the best of what works.
As Transnet declares force majeure yet again, there is perhaps no more accurate reflection of the dire state of our transport systems than the rail operator. Its responsibility — to enable various industries that need to move goods across the country — is critical to the country’s economy...
