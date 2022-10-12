×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

KHAYA SITHOLE: Transnet has nothing to showcase that works well, not even in Transport Month

BL Premium
12 October 2022 - 15:13

October is Transport Month in SA. As with all such events, the government uses the period to reflect on and highlight the performance of the sector, and to allow various stakeholders to showcase the best of what works.

As Transnet declares force majeure yet again, there is perhaps no more accurate reflection of the dire state of our transport systems than the rail operator. Its responsibility — to enable various industries that need to move goods across the country — is critical to the country’s economy...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.