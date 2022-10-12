×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

GRACELIN BASKARAN: Truss stakes her claim for Trump-style economic genius

UK premier argues land should be for ‘fantastic produce’ from livestock or crops and ‘shouldn’t be full of solar panels’

BL Premium
12 October 2022 - 14:57 Gracelin Baskaran

The accelerated transition to renewable energy has become a highly politicised matter. But as governments and central banks alike have had to reckon with the fact that inflation has become persistent, rather than transitionary, renewable energy should be viewed as a key, but unconventional, inflation management tool.

The politics of it are nauseating. In the US, Donald Trump scrubbed the White House website clean of the term “climate change” and promised to revive the coal industry. In Australia, former prime minister Scott Morrison promoted the expansion of fossil fuels, famously addressing the House of Representatives while holding a handful of coal: “This is coal. Don’t be afraid. Don’t be scared. It won’t hurt you.” And in Russia, to none of our surprise, Vladimir Putin voiced concerns that wind turbines are dangerous because their vibrations cause worms to “come out of the ground”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.