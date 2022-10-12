GRACELIN BASKARAN: Truss stakes her claim for Trump-style economic genius

Markets are wrestling with the competing forces of the global economic outlook and Opec+’s output cut, analyst says
UK premier argues land should be for ‘fantastic produce’ from livestock or crops and ‘shouldn’t be full of solar panels’
Workers have welcomed the progress in their salary negotiations, saying the state-owned enterprise made a slightly improved offer
The Eastern Cape has the third-largest delegation at the ANC conference, with 634 representatives making support from its branches crucial for those vying for leadership positions
But CEO Johann Le Roux says Zeder will not rush to secure deals for either Zaad or Capespan
BankservAfrica economic transactions index has declined further as severe load-shedding and global economic challenges take their toll
London-listed TMI will more than double its fleet size while Grinship will delist from JSE should the deal proceed
Political-risk consultancy Eurasia Group head Ian Bremmer wrote in a note to clients on Monday that Musk told him about recently speaking to Putin
Jockey is booked for seven rides at the Vaal
‘What took me so long?’ the world’s richest man tweets as he launches ‘Burnt Hair’ perfume that is redolent of ‘repugnant desire’
The accelerated transition to renewable energy has become a highly politicised matter. But as governments and central banks alike have had to reckon with the fact that inflation has become persistent, rather than transitionary, renewable energy should be viewed as a key, but unconventional, inflation management tool.
The politics of it are nauseating. In the US, Donald Trump scrubbed the White House website clean of the term “climate change” and promised to revive the coal industry. In Australia, former prime minister Scott Morrison promoted the expansion of fossil fuels, famously addressing the House of Representatives while holding a handful of coal: “This is coal. Don’t be afraid. Don’t be scared. It won’t hurt you.” And in Russia, to none of our surprise, Vladimir Putin voiced concerns that wind turbines are dangerous because their vibrations cause worms to “come out of the ground”...
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Truss stakes her claim for Trump-style economic genius
