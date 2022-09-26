×

DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa feels the heat of angry South Africans

Fed-up citizens want heads to roll at Eskom

26 September 2022 - 15:28

President Cyril Ramaphosa returned to SA last week and felt the anger of millions of South Africans who want heads to roll at Eskom, whose leadership has wrecked the utility’s plants and the economy.

At a virtual cabinet meeting Ramaphosa proposed appointing a new board at Eskom, but ministers asked why top management, led by CEO Andre de Ruyter, was being spared the axe. The dominant view seems to be that the government cannot appoint a new CEO for the incoming board, whose immediate priority should be to evaluate the performance of top management...

