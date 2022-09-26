×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

NEVA MAKGETLA: Busting the myriad electricity myths

Ending endemic theft will not immediately remedy Eskom’s faulty plants

BL Premium
26 September 2022 - 15:51

Virtually every South African has developed a personal loathing for the electricity system over the past few weeks. That in turn has provided fertile ground for various myths: that load-shedding results entirely from Eskom breakdowns; that we should just go back to coal; that stopping corruption will end the electricity crisis.

While these myths hold some truth, they would ultimately misdirect policy. On the one hand we could do far more to mitigate the effects of Eskom’s shortcomings. On the other, durable solutions need systemic changes going beyond changed Eskom leadership and a renewed love affair with coal. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.