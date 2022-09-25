×

Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL AVERY: Let’s settle the baseload debate once and for all

Power crisis is not about belief: it is about science

BL Premium
25 September 2022 - 16:34 Michael Avery

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s utterances this year on SA’s electricity and broader energy crisis  remind me of the tactics employed by Vladimir Putin’s regime, designed to make serfs out of the people while the tsar rules with absolute power.

In the 16th century the tsar of Russia fulfilled an almost sacred and heavenly role. This sacred power creates around itself an absolute, impenetrable cordon of guiltlessness...

