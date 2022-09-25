The latest blowout was due to a strong dollar, which also hurt commodity prices, indicating continuing angst over the global economy
As in the 1980s, the pursuit of a credible inflation management framework heightens the risk of mass joblessness and a global recession
With a maximum range of 3,700km the ships are incapable of patrolling the area to the South Pole
Ronald Dyers and Dingaan Sithole can reapply for membership after 12 months, according to party statement
Bank says its lending margins improved, but global financial markets took the shine off wealth management
Michael Avery speaks to Warwick Lucas, Isaah Mhlanga and Raymond Parsons
Bedevilled by poor rail services and sporadic power supply, Madisa says the group is undeterred and looking for new opportunities
Foreign minister gave the answer after being asked if Moscow would defend the areas with nuclear weapons
SA just fail to pip New Zealand to the title
Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest, unions march for better pay, Russia cracks down on anti-Putin rallies, Germany's Oktoberfest resumes after two-year hiatus, Iranians protest the death of a woman in ...
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s utterances this year on SA’s electricity and broader energy crisis remind me of the tactics employed by Vladimir Putin’s regime, designed to make serfs out of the people while the tsar rules with absolute power.
In the 16th century the tsar of Russia fulfilled an almost sacred and heavenly role. This sacred power creates around itself an absolute, impenetrable cordon of guiltlessness...
MICHAEL AVERY: Let’s settle the baseload debate once and for all
Power crisis is not about belief: it is about science
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s utterances this year on SA’s electricity and broader energy crisis remind me of the tactics employed by Vladimir Putin’s regime, designed to make serfs out of the people while the tsar rules with absolute power.
In the 16th century the tsar of Russia fulfilled an almost sacred and heavenly role. This sacred power creates around itself an absolute, impenetrable cordon of guiltlessness...
