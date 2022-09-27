Eskom board members told there is a shake-up ahead

Spectre of a deeper global economic slowdown, and possibly even recession, keeps keep investors on edge
Rooftop solar photovoltaic and battery energy storage systems will help lessen power woes
No deaths or injuries reported in the second dam wall collapse to hit the Free State community in September
The former health minister has received the backing of his home province to oust Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president
Banking giants including Goldman Sachs and Citigroup penalised for failing to monitor employees using unauthorised messaging apps
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Econometrix, Azar Jammine
SPONSORED | Businesses need to 'keep their eye on the ball' when it comes to understanding the evolving nature of risk, says Western National Insurance
International Monetary Fund urges authorities to consider more targeted support to families and business instead of sizeable tax cuts and sharply higher government spending
SA struggled to convincingly put the weak Zebras to the sword at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday night
The V12 Italian supercar says ‘arrivederci’ after 11 years
Under intense criticism from business leaders, opposition parties and the public after nearly three straight weeks of power outages, the government is planning a shake-up of Eskom’s board, which has drawn scrutiny for its lack of engineering expertise.
The department of public enterprises, headed by Pravin Gordhan, said in a statement on Tuesday that the board has been informed of sweeping changes...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Eskom board members told there is a shake-up ahead
Eskom is expected to provide an update on Wednesday on the load-shedding outlook for the rest of the week
Under intense criticism from business leaders, opposition parties and the public after nearly three straight weeks of power outages, the government is planning a shake-up of Eskom’s board, which has drawn scrutiny for its lack of engineering expertise.
The department of public enterprises, headed by Pravin Gordhan, said in a statement on Tuesday that the board has been informed of sweeping changes...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.