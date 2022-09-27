×

National

Eskom board members told there is a shake-up ahead

Eskom is expected to provide an update on Wednesday on the load-shedding outlook for the rest of the week

27 September 2022 - 14:29 Hajra Omarjee and Denene Erasmus
UPDATED 27 September 2022 - 22:49

Under intense criticism from business leaders, opposition parties and the public after nearly three straight weeks of power outages, the government is planning a shake-up of Eskom’s board, which has drawn scrutiny for its lack of engineering expertise.

The department of public enterprises, headed by Pravin Gordhan, said in a statement on Tuesday that the board has been informed of sweeping changes...

