MARK BARNES: United effort needed to get trains back on track

At least three Chinese state oil refineries and a privately run mega refiner are considering lifting runs by up to 10% in October from September
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses his misgivings at summit for the first time about the invasion
Eskom is asking Nersa to approve increases in its allowable revenue that will amount to a 32% jump in electricity tariffs in 2023/2024
Enoch Godongwana says he has agreed to stand for the position of ANC treasurer-general
The company approached the JSE after its largest subsidiary was recently placed under provisional liquidation
Drop in fuel prices more than offsets higher costs for food and electricity, but the overall rate remains well above the Reserve Bank’s target range
Medium-cap company says it believes there is enough demand for global projects
The former US vice-president says surging oil and gas costs are spurring governments to decarbonise faster
Las Vegas ‘buzzing with excitement’ over a race under floodlights on the famous Strip
Motorists will still be able to drink and drive within the 0.05g per 100ml blood alcohol limit
A rail strike in the US, which was described as a threat that could cripple the economy, was averted a few days ago. Everyone, including President Joe Biden, saw it as a big deal. “Biden stressed that catastrophic harm could come to families, businesses and communities if the rail system shut down,” said a CNN Business report.
Biden got involved personally, giving the matter urgent attention. A deal was struck in the early hours of the morning, after 20 hours of talks. The trains did not stop moving and the railroad is back on track...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARK BARNES: United effort needed to get trains back on track
Restoring this vital transport network should be a priority
A rail strike in the US, which was described as a threat that could cripple the economy, was averted a few days ago. Everyone, including President Joe Biden, saw it as a big deal. “Biden stressed that catastrophic harm could come to families, businesses and communities if the rail system shut down,” said a CNN Business report.
Biden got involved personally, giving the matter urgent attention. A deal was struck in the early hours of the morning, after 20 hours of talks. The trains did not stop moving and the railroad is back on track...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.