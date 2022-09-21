×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

MARK BARNES: United effort needed to get trains back on track

Restoring this vital transport network should be a priority

BL Premium
21 September 2022 - 15:20

A rail strike in the US, which was described as a threat that could cripple the economy, was averted a few days ago. Everyone, including President Joe Biden, saw it as a big deal. “Biden stressed that catastrophic harm could come to families, businesses and communities if the rail system shut down,” said a CNN Business report.         

Biden got involved personally, giving the matter urgent attention. A deal was struck in the early hours of the morning, after 20 hours of talks. The trains did not stop moving and the railroad is back on track...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.