Over the past 10 years and more there has been a decrease in efficiency in SA’s transport and export logistics, especially at ports and on rail networks. As the volume of freight transported grows, more of this is moving onto roads, contributing to the congestion and deterioration of road infrastructure.
Lack of investment in the upkeep and improvement of ports and railways, coupled with the fact that performance efficiency and productivity has decreased, has meant that there has been no substantial growth in throughput at ports, says Jacob van Rensburg, head of research & development at the industry body, SA Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF)...
Unblocking logistics bottlenecks vital for SA’s economy
‘Due to rail inefficiencies we are seeing bulk commodities such as coal and chrome moved by road; this should not be the case, it should be transported by rail.’
