×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Unblocking logistics bottlenecks vital for SA’s economy

‘Due to rail inefficiencies we are seeing bulk commodities such as coal and chrome moved by road; this should not be the case, it should be transported by rail.’

BL Premium
11 September 2022 - 15:58 Denene Erasmus

Over the past 10 years and more there has been a decrease in efficiency in SA’s transport and export logistics, especially at ports and on rail networks. As the volume of freight transported grows, more of this is moving onto roads, contributing to the congestion and deterioration of road infrastructure.

Lack of investment in the upkeep and improvement of ports and railways, coupled with the fact that performance efficiency and productivity has decreased, has meant that there has been no substantial growth in throughput at ports, says Jacob van Rensburg, head of research & development at the industry body, SA Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF)...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.