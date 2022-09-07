×

National

Eskom recovers R30m paid to Molefe’s pension fund

The power utility has successfully recovered R30m unlawfully paid to the Eskom Pension & Provident Fund of the former CEO

07 September 2022 - 10:45 Denene Erasmus

State-owned power utility Eskom has recovered the R30m unlawfully paid to former CEO Brian Molefe’s pension benefit.

The money was paid to the Eskom Pension & Provident Fund (EPPF) for the benefit of Molefe during 2016...

