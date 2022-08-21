×

Opinion / Columnists

WARREN BUHAI: While companies are making record margins equities are in for tough times

Government stimulus and pricing power amid disrupted supply chains have run their course

21 August 2022 - 18:13 Warren Buhai

The first half of 2022 was traumatic for investors. Just as the global economy was rebounding from Covid-19 the war in Ukraine sowed chaos through financial and commodity markets and worsened existing inflationary pressures.

Central banks are under pressure to act, despite being ill-equipped to cool supply-side inflation. Volatility has increased across most asset classes and can be expected to remain elevated if inflation persists. We have seen some of the worst first-half returns for equities and bonds in many decades, but there may be more to come...

