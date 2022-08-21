Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Both government stimulus and pricing power amid disrupted supply chains have run their course
City has come up with the answer, says mayor Mpho Phalatse
The Public Servants Association is expected to continue with its ballot until Friday after talks about a pay hike deal failed
Africa’s biggest lender says it is guarding against new entrants emulating Capitec’s retail banking rise
Importers unhappy with slow decision-making in custom duty adjustment cases
Private school operator’s margins remain under pressure
Water levels in some rivers and lakes fall to lowest levels in almost a century
Matsatsantsa spurned two excellent opportunities to snatch a smash-and-grab at the end in a goalless draw at Lucas Moripe Stadium
The battery-electric concept keeps the muscle-bound looks and uses an 800V propulsion system
The first half of 2022 was traumatic for investors. Just as the global economy was rebounding from Covid-19 the war in Ukraine sowed chaos through financial and commodity markets and worsened existing inflationary pressures.
Central banks are under pressure to act, despite being ill-equipped to cool supply-side inflation. Volatility has increased across most asset classes and can be expected to remain elevated if inflation persists. We have seen some of the worst first-half returns for equities and bonds in many decades, but there may be more to come...
WARREN BUHAI: While companies are making record margins equities are in for tough times
